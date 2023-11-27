Headbanz: The lighting-fast version of "What Am I?"

Spin Master Games has come out with another game that may be familiar to anyone who's played "What am I?" Headbanz puts a twist on this simple game, but it's geared for those 6 and older who have a whole lot of energy and love fast-paced action.

Rules change in a flash as your electronic headband lights up one of three colors: green (act out a scene), orange (answer questions fast), or blue (give three clues)! Guess as many cards as you can before the headband sings & time runs out.

How to Win: Score the most points!