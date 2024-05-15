Head up north to the National Cherry Festival, June 29- July 6

For those who love to eat, drink, and enjoy all things cherry, head up north to Traverse City this summer for the 98th National Cherry Festival from June 29-July 6.

This iconic Northern Michigan tradition will showcase a variety of nationally acclaimed entertainment while honoring the local heritage that makes it unique. With more than 150 events and activities for families to enjoy, there is something for everyone.

The Festival kicks off with a free air show hosted by U.S. Navy Blue Angels over West Grand Traverse Bay. Every day of the festival visitors can enjoy signature cherry foodie events, fan-favorite bands on the Pepsi Bay Side Stage, two parades, fireworks on the 4th of July, and more!

See a full schedule of events at cherryfestival.org.