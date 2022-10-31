Head to the Saugatuck Film Festival on November 5 for movies and good food

Saugatuck and the West Shoreline of Michigan are well known for their artistic communities and there's a film festival soon approaching on November 5.

Saugatuck Film Fest promises an exploration of the frontier of filmmaking with a backdrop of one of Michigan’s most beautiful art destinations. Events include screenings of short and feature-length film submissions, a prize-winning feature film, selections from Ox-Bow School of Art alumni, artist Q&A, awards presentations, and additional online screenings.

The Saugatuck Film Fest will take place inside the Saugatuck Women's Club, located at 303 Butler St., in Downtown Saugatuck.

Movies will be screening from 1 to 9 p.m.

Admission is $60 per person and will be for the entire film festival duration.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the movies playing, visit saugatuckfilmfest.org.