Head to downtown Lowell for the 28th Riverwalk Festival on July 6-8

What started as a small way to raise funds for the downtown Lowell has become a large-scale event with days of family-friendly fun! The Lowell Riverwalk Festival is celebrating its 28th year all weekend with it's traditional duck race, a variety of shows, and so much more.

While the main event of the Riverwalk Festival is the annual Duck Raffle and Derby, the event also features arts and crafts, commercial and non-profit vendors, food, entertainment, a car show, fireworks, kayaking, a book sale, and their 5K run and walk.

The Run the Riverwalk 5K registration is $40/person.

Registration is $10 to enter a classic car or hot rod into the Cruise-In Car Show.

To enter a pinewood car in the Ducky Derby race, kids admission is $5 and $10 for adults and businesses.

The Lowell Riverwalk Festival will take place on July 6-8.

Get a complete event schedule at riverwalkfestival.org.