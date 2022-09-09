Watch Now
Haven Spine+Pain focuses on individualized treatments to heal your pain

Posted at 12:14 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 12:14:00-04

Are you physically, mentally, and emotionally tired because you're suffering from pain? Haven Spine+Pain can help with individualized treatment plans that include a variety of healing techniques.

Dr. Marc Korn and Dr. Zachary Nowak discuss the types of treatments they provide, and how they're helping patients get rid of their chronic pain.

Learn more about the treatments they offer by attending an upcoming event called "Provider Perspectives" on October 19 at 6 p.m. Register for this event here.

Haven Spine+Pain is located at 2680 Leonard Street NE Ste. 3 in Grand Rapids.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit havenpain.com or call 616.317.PAIN.

This segment is sponsored by Haven Spine+Pain

