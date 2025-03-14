Have trouble sleeping? Try changing your diet for a better night's rest

Diet and exercise share a well-known relationship, but the connection between diet and sleep can be understated. Nutrition and sleep share a two-way street – poor sleep can promote overeating, while eating too much before bed can inhibit sleep.

Dietician Shanthi Apello with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan shares four tweaks to make in your diet to improve your sleep:

It’s best to limit or avoid these foods and beverages before bedtime.

Caffeine: Caffeine promotes wakefulness by blocking the sleep-inducing chemical known as adenosine. It’s best to stop consuming caffeinated coffees, teas and sodas about eight hours before bed. It’s also important to note that a half-life of caffeine is five hours, so approximately half the caffeine consumed remains in the bloodstream at that point.

Alcohol: Alcohol is a sedative, so drinking it in the evening can cause an individual to fall asleep fast. But as the night progresses, alcohol disrupts each sleep stage, so the sleep one gets isn’t restorative. It’s also a diuretic, which can cause frequent awakenings during the night to urinate. Limit daily alcohol use to two drinks or less per day and stop drinking at least four hours before bed.

Large meals close to bedtime: Digestion slows by up to 50% while asleep, according to John Hopkins Medicine, so it’s best to eat for the last time at least two hours before bed. Fatty foods and protein-packed foods like meat can disrupt sleep because they take longer to digest than carbohydrate foods.

Foods that promote acid reflux: Being in a horizontal position can exacerbate acid reflux because gravity isn’t helping keep the acid down. This makes it more important for those with heartburn to pay attention to food intake before bed. Acidic foods and drinks promote acid reflux and heartburn, making it harder to fall asleep and maintain consistent sleep through the night. Most people associate acidic foods with citrus, but be wary of acid levels in other foods like tomatoes and pineapple, which can trigger acid reflux. Spicy foods and condiments can also cause heartburn.

Carbonated beverages: Heavy carbonation may promote bloating and reflux, especially when lying down for sleep. So, even carbonated beverages that do not contain sugar or caffeine – such as seltzers and sparkling waters – may be worth avoiding close to bedtime.

Certain foods may help promote sleep, such as those with natural sources of melatonin, which regulate the body’s internal clock. While the brain produces melatonin in response to darkness, some foods that contain it naturally can provide a boost such as:

Pistachios: Pistachios are naturally high in melatonin. They also contain a relatively high amount of fat and protein, so be sure to stick to the recommended portion size.

Cherries: Tart cherries are another melatonin-rich food. While it shouldn’t be consumed as a full-on sleep aid, research has found tart cherry juice increases melatonin levels in the body and enhances sleep, making it a healthy alternative to that evening glass of wine.

Additionally, complex carbohydrates trigger the release of the sleep-regulating hormone, serotonin. They don’t take long to digest, either. Whole-wheat toast is a perfect example. Brown rice, oatmeal and lentils fall into this category as well.

