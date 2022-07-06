Summer has officially begun! You're probably trying to think of ways how to spend your vacation. Well whether it rains or shines, Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their water park, hotel, and casino.

It's never too late to celebrate a special birthday with Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel's Birthday add-ons. When you reserve a room at their hotel, starting at $29 you can get all kinds of goodies waiting for you in your room like candy, a t-shirt, balloons, cake, and so much more! You can make that reservation by heading to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or calling 989-817-4825.

The Black Crowes are coming to the Soaring Eagle Outdoor stage on July 9 with the Stone Temple Pilots and special guest, Mac Saturn. This hair metal band has been named by the Rolling Stones as the "Best New American Band Readers Poll" in the late 90s. They went on to release eight studios and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way. In other words, they've done everything a legendary rock group should do. Tickets start at $29.

On July 16, the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort will transform its Entertainment Hall for Beer, Brats, and Burgers. The event will feature live music, delicious brats, burgers, and side dishes from the area's top restaurants along with a thirst-quenching beer selection. Guests can also enjoy a live musical presentation by Jefferson Starship and Grand Funk Railroad. The event is for ages 21 and older only, with tickets starting at $50.

Get a sample of country sound with Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show, with special guest Elle King on July 21. Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is a multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM award-winner and one of Nashville's most respected and beloved musicians. Following his breakthrough solo debut album, "Traveler," Stapleton released two #1 albums last year. "Both From a Room," Volumes 1 and 2, take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer, Dave Cobb.

Then the Zac Brown Band will hit the stage on July 30 for their "Out in the Middle Tour" with a special guest The Robert Randolph Band. Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning group. Throughout their career spanning over a decade, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart. To date, the band has won three Grammys, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, and achieved 15 #1 radio singles.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.