Have fun at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute for spring break

Spring break is fast approaching, and if you're looking for some great outdoor or virtual activities that involve the whole family, Pierce Cedar Creek Institute has a bunch of activities during the academic break.

STEAM Grab and Go Kits are available starting April 3 – 11. They are available at the Institute’s Visitor Center as well as local libraries such as the Hastings Public Library and Thornapple Kellogg Library. The kits focus on STEAM subject matters and topics include insects, animal tracks, birds, weather, and more.

Pierce Cedar Creek is now taking orders for their yearly native plant sale. Native plants can help anyone’s backyard by attracting birds, bees, and other insects. Order at CedarCreekInstitutePlants.com until May 7. Pick up is May 22, 8 a.m. to noon at the Institute.

April is coming fast. Pierce Cedar Creek Institute programs are about amphibians-frogs, toads, and salamanders. On April 6 there will be a virtual creature feature about amphibians. Discover how they adapt to live in the water and on land. Go on a virtual strong with nature on April 16.

If you want to learn about worm composting, sign up for the virtual worm composting workshop on March 27. The deadline is March 21. The workshop is about how to use kitchen waste to provide rich soil for your garden.

Don’t forget to check out the story walk books on the Black Walnut Trail. The March book is a Caldecott Medal winner "We Are Water Protectors" by Carole Lindstrom. The April book will be "The Secret Pool" by Kimberly Ridley.

To learn more about the events taking place at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute, visit cedarcreekinstitute.org or call (269)-721-4190.

Any questions can be asked to info@cedarcreekinstitute.org.