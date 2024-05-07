Have creative and artistic kids? Sign them up for Cultivate Summer Art Camps

If summer camp is more about crafting and art than the campfires and camping for the kids, then a week with Cultivate Summer Art Camps is the perfect solution for summer fun!

Cultivate is excited to share its summer art camp classes, for half-day or full-day art classes. Offered from 9-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m., Cultivate shares every medium of studio art learning. These are immersive art experiences for elementary students and teens.

Classes will take place at Cultivate and Kendall College of Art and Design. Click here for a complete list of classes.

Registration is now open. Classes start on June 10.