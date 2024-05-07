Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Have creative and artistic kids? Sign them up for Cultivate Summer Art Camps

Posted at 11:58 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 11:58:27-04

If summer camp is more about crafting and art than the campfires and camping for the kids, then a week with Cultivate Summer Art Camps is the perfect solution for summer fun!

Cultivate is excited to share its summer art camp classes, for half-day or full-day art classes. Offered from 9-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m., Cultivate shares every medium of studio art learning. These are immersive art experiences for elementary students and teens.

Classes will take place at Cultivate and Kendall College of Art and Design. Click here for a complete list of classes.

Registration is now open. Classes start on June 10.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book