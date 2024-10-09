Have a spooky fun time with the whole family at Soaring Eagle Waterpark & Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Spooktacular Weekends

Looking for a frightfully fun adventure this October? Join Soaring Eagle Waterpark for their Spooktacular Weekends. From splash-tactic thrills to Halloween chills, they've got it all! Bring the whole family for a weekend of scary good times you'll never forget.

Moms and Tots

Looking for something fun to do with your little ones? Bring them to the waterpark for a day full of fun! Day passes only cost $15 for those ages 4 years old and up, and children 3 and under are free. Call (989)-817-4801 to reserve your passes.

Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party

If you're looking to celebrate a summer birthday, look no further than Soaring Eagle's Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party. Get all-day access in a private cabana, plus water park passes for you and eight guests. Each party also comes with eight bottles of water and 12 delicious cupcakes. They start at $299.

Fall Savings

Celebrate even more savings on your birthday with this promotion now until October 31. If you have a fall birthday, you can get 30 percent off traditional birthday packages, or take $20 off the Cabana Birthday Party special.

For more information, questions, or to book a birthday party, call 989-817-4825 to speak with a party planning specialist.

The Retreat

If you're looking for a place to stay that allows for a little more room, consider The Retreat at Soaring Eagle. This space features European design influences and bold colors, offering unlimited flexibility with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. All suites feature kitchen and living areas, refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and a private washer and dryer to make an extended stay at The Retreat feel like home.

Walk out the door, and you're in the middle of everything. Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is adjacent to The Retreat and Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is less than two miles away. Book a room today at retreatatsoaringeagle.com.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.