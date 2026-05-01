Harmonic Egg & Wellness restores nervous system using light and sound therapy

In life's stressful moments, finding ways to unwind and seek help can be overwhelming, from weighing in the assistance of medicinal help to navigating holistic approaches, including weeding out what is beneficial versus what is considered to be a pseudoscience.

Harmonic Egg & Wellness uses light and sound frequency healing to balance and restore the nervous system from a sympathetic state to parasympathetic state. Using natural materials with a non-invasive approach, patients rest in the harmonic egg and listen to the frequencies of sound and observe specific wavelengths of light for a full-body reset.

Watch the video above to see Michelle's visit to the center to learn more.

Harmonic Egg & Wellness is located at 924 Cherry St. Suite B in Grand Rapids. Visit harmoniceggr.com for more information and to book your next session today! You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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