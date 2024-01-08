Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Van Andel Arena on January 28

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Grand Rapids, bringing their unrivaled brand of basketball entertainment to Van Andel Arena on January 28.

The Harlem Globetrotters return to the court in their 2024 World Tour. Crowds can witness the record-breaking stars of basketball as they bring an unforgettable blend of dribbling, spinning, and dunking to the court.

Harlem Globetrotters star Hops Pearce joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix in person to show off some of his moves people can see at the basketball game. He even showed Michelle and Todd how to spin the basketball on their finger, and other miscellaneous items.

Purchase tickets to the game at harlemglobetrotters.com.