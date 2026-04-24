Harbor Hospice's Circle of Care provides comfort to patients through therapies

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Harbor Hospice provides hospice care, palliative care, and grief support to the West Michigan community. With over 40 years of experience, the team supports each family's needs through complimentary therapies such as art, music, massage, and reiki.

These therapies allow patients to express thoughts and feelings without words, connect with memories, and improve physical and emotional comfort with or without touch.

Pamela Wingard, Director of Grief Services and Complimentary Therapies and Music Therapist Violet VanArendonk visited the Morning Mix to share more about what sets Harbor Hospice's Circle of Care apart from others.

Visit harborhospicemi.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook, or call (800) 497-9559.

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