Happy National Root Beer Float Day!

August 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, and what better way to celebrate than to try a root beer float from the Root Beer Barrel in Douglas?

From 11 A.M. to 9 P.M. today only, The Root Beer Barrel is giving away 100 free root beer floats to the first 100 customers! This event is thanks to Sprecher Brewing Company, based in Glendale, Wisconsin.

DrinkGR's Nate Blury got to visit the place and meet up with Todd over Zoom to discuss the holiday. Of course, he also had to share a root beer float recipe anyone can make at home with Sprecher Root Beer:

Ingredients



1.5 oz Long Road Absinthe

.75 oz Eastern Kille Coffee Liqueur

8 oz Sprecher Root Beer

Vanilla Ice Cream (Garnish)

Directions



Add Absinthe and Coffee Liqueur to a Mug or large glass.

Stir, and add a medium-sized scoop of ice cream.

Slowly pour Root Beer into the mug, and then top off with one more small scoop of ice cream. Enjoy!

The Root Beer Barrel in Douglas is located at 501 W Center St.

For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

