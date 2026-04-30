Handcrafted Mother’s Day Gift Ideas with Emily Richett

Looking for something extra meaningful this Mother’s Day? Lifestyle contributor and Mama Bear Survival author Emily Richett shares handcrafted gifts made by small businesses and moms, each designed to bring beauty, intention, and everyday use into the home.

notPERFECTLINEN Aprons

Beautiful, made-to-order linen pieces from a family-run brand focused on slow, ethical production. These aprons and dresses are made to be worn and lived in, softening over time and becoming part of the everyday moments.

Juniper Grove Journals

Handcrafted by a homeschool family, these fully customizable journals are perfect for documenting motherhood- from memory-keeping, prayers, habit-tracking, reading log & all the things you want to keep organized and remember, all in one beautiful place.

Natan Jewelry

Everyday jewelry designed to truly live in. You can swim, shower, and sweat in it, and it still shines! Even more meaningful, 20% of profits support pregnancy centers, so your gift gives back to other moms and families.

Dunridge Farm

Beeswax candles made from local Northern Michigan hives. Lighting one creates a simple, peaceful rhythm at home, with gift bundles and DIY kits that make the experience even more special.

Common Thread Studio

A West Michigan sewing studio offering beginner-friendly Mother’s Day classes & tea time. Create something simple together while learning a skill and making memories that last far beyond the day.

Find all of these gifts and other Mother's Day inspiration at mamabearsurvival.com.

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