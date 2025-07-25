Hamilton returns to the Grand Rapids stage this summer

Since it's premiere in 2015, Hamilton has taken the theater world by storm, winning 11 Tony Awards out of 16 nominations, a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy Award, and filmed adaptation available on Disney+.

The beloved and popular musical tells the story about the American Revolution through the life and involvement of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. It returns to Grand Rapids this summer, playing at DeVos Performance Hall from July 22 through August 3.

The show runs for approximately two hours and 45 minutes with one intermission. The recommended age for audiences is ten and older.

Tickets may be purchased at the DeVos Performance Hall box office or ticketmaster.com.

Paul Louis Lessard, an Okemos, Michigan native, portrays King George III in this production and joined Michelle in studio to discuss the production.

Visit devosperformancehall.com for more information.

