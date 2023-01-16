"Hamilton" choreographer partners with GR Ballet to create "Ballet and Broadway"

The Grand Rapids Ballet will present Ballet and Broadway in April, featuring three themed works taking inspiration from the Great White Way. One of the choreographers from this production is Andy Blankenbuehler, who won a Tony as the choreographer for the smash hit, "Hamilton."

Todd Chance went to the Grand Rapids Ballet headquarters to meet up with Blankenbuehler to talk to him about his experience working with Lin Manuel Miranda, as well as the upcoming Broadway-themed show here in Grand Rapids.

Ballet and Broadway will debut on April 21 and run for two weekends.

While waiting for the Broadway show, catch performances of Romeo and Juliet the weekend of February 17.

Get more information on these shows and tickets at grballet.com.