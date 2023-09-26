Halal Ribfest in Dearborn will showcase ribs, BBQ, and more this weekend

There's a tour crossing the country that's bringing the flavors of the world to one place. The Halal Ribfest is happening on the east side of the state this weekend, serving up ribs, barbeque, street food, and more.

Halal Ribfest delivers an authentic “Halal” experience, showcasing the best ribs, BBQs, and street food from local vendors. The event combines food, shopping, games, and other festivities to create an engaging and memorable experience.

‍

The Halal Ribfest will take place September 29-October 1 at the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn.

Food will be served 4-11 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $5 on Friday, then $10 on Saturday and Sunday.

Purchase tickets and get a lineup of events at halalribfest.com.