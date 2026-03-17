Habitat For Humanity of Ionia County's Bourbon and Build Fundraiser returns for second year

Habitat For Humanity provide affordable homes in communities across the country, including in Ionia County. The organization also has a Habitat For Humanity ReStore building, where furniture can be donated and shopped for, promoting sustainability and affordability to those who need it.

Last year, the organization hosted their inaugural Bourbon and Build Fundraiser, bringing a variety of bourbons together for a tasting event that includes appetizers and a silent auction. The event is returning for a second year Saturday, March 21 at the Shadow Ridge Golf Course in Ionia, located at 1244 Kelsey Hwy.

The event will last from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M., and guests will have the option of selecting between eight ours or two full drinks. A silent auction will also return, along with appetizers. Tickets are $50 per person.

All event proceeds will go back to Habitat For Humanity of Ionia County to continue providing vital community resources through their affordable home builds.

Stacy Moore, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Ionia County, and Habitat board member Amy Herbruck visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit ioniahabitat.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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