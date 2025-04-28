GVSU Accounting Program Offers Summer Program For Teens

Summer camp programs offer a variety of opportunities for children and teenagers to explore their surroundings, try a new hobby, and make new friends. But what about a summer camp opportunity where high-school students can see if a four-year bachelor's degree in accounting is a good fit for their career path?

Grand Valley State University's Accounting Careers + Education Discovery (ACED) Program is offering West Michigan high schoolers a chance to explore the field of accounting through classroom activities, site visits to local firms, all while staying on-campus and receiving a taste of the college experience.

The camp runs from June 16 through 19 at both the GVSU Allendale and Grand Rapids Pew campuses. The event is free to participate for high school students.

For more information and register your child, visit gvsu.edu/accounting.

