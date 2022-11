The local music scene in West Michigan is hot, and one of the city's hottest bands, Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys, is performing in their hometown on December 2.

Here's a sneak peek at one of their tracks, "These are the Good Times."

Gunnar & The Grizzly Boys will be performing at Elevation at The Intersection on December 2. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at sectionlive.com.

Find more music at gunnartunes.com.