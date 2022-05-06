Gun Lake Casino hiring for positions for their new restaurants, attractions, and more

Looking for work? With all the expansions and new attractions coming to Gun Lake Casino, they'll need some new employees to help run them.

Gun Lake Casino is looking to hire cooks and servers for their three restaurants, Shkodé Chophouse, 131 Sportsbar and Lounge, and Craft Bar Kitchen. In addition to restaurant staff, they'll also be hiring cleaners, security, and other support positions through out the casino.

Server positions start at $7.40 an hour, and other general positions start at $14 an hour. There are plenty of opportunities to move up in position and to receive raises.

All full-time positions include free health insurance, 401Ks, as well as a flexible schedule. Plus, there is a quarterly bonus program for all their team members, which gives employees incentives to provide the very best service regardless of the job position.

Gun Lake Casino is located at 1123 129th Avenue in Wayland.

To learn more, visit gunlakecasino.com.

Sponsored by Gun Lake Casino.