Gun Lake Casino: a Laughfest partner from the beginning

Gilda's LaughFest is coming to computers everywhere March 11-14, a virtual experience that will give everyone side-splitting giggles. But it takes sponsors to help make the festival possible, and Gun Lake Casino has been a partner with LaughFest since the very beginning, and it's very personal.

Carter Pavey, Assistant General Manager of Gun Lake Casino, shares why Gilda’s Club Mission and LaughFest are important to those who work and support Gun Lake Casino.

For many at Gun Lake Casino, the fight against cancer and the journey through grief is personal. Cancer affects both team members and guests far too often and without the support services provided by Gilda’s Club, and the emotions involved would be difficult to navigate. Pavey says he hopes their long-term partnership helps Gilda’s Club continue to inspire and provide support to the local community.

LaughFest 2021has 30 events lined up this year. Most of these events are free, but there are six premium shows viewers can watch online by purchasing a Premium Pass for $40.

Patrons who purchase the Premium all-access pass will be able to see Ron Funches, Tom Papa, Justin Willman, Michelle Wolf, The Comedy Project’s “3 Mics & a Movie!,” and the stage performance “Bunny Bunny: Gilda Radner” directed by Emmy award-winning director Teresa Thome.

The LaughFest lineup can be found at laughfestgr.org. Tickets can also be ordered by calling (616)-735-HAHA (4242).