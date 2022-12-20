Guiding Light expands programs to assist women in addiction recovery

Addiction, unemployment, and homelessness may leave someone feeling helpless, but help is out there with non-profit organizations like Guiding Light.

Guiding Light is a drug and alcohol rehab program for men who are struggling with addiction, hopelessness, homelessness, and relationships. The organization is changing lives daily at no cost to its participants, and part of that is thanks to generous donors and volunteers in the community.

Recently, they just expanded their programs to women in need of addiction recovery assistance. The new endeavor will build on the success of Guiding Light’s Men’s Recovery Program to fill a community need.

Guiding Light is a 100 percent community-funded organization, and is always accepting donations.

To learn more about Guiding Light or to make a donation, visit guidinglightworks.org.

This Pay It Forward segment is sponsored by Guiding Light Works.