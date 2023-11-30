Guiding Light assists men & women struggling during the holiday season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Guiding Light is a safe place that provides tools, relationships, and support to empower people as they recover from addiction by getting individuals working, connected, and housed. As the organization looks toward 2024, Guiding Light will be celebrating its 95th anniversary, and they have many exciting announcements and programs taking place before the new year begins.

With the holidays in full swing, there are many more opportunities to perhaps “overdo” celebrating—this can be tough for those men and women who struggle with substance abuse. Guiding Light sees a rise in people coming through their doors.

Guiding Light is a drug and alcohol rehab program for men who are struggling with addiction, hopelessness, homelessness, and relationships. The organization is changing lives daily at no cost to its participants, and part of that is thanks to generous donors and volunteers in the community.

Recently, they just expanded their programs to women in need of addiction recovery assistance. The new endeavor will build on the success of Guiding Light’s Men’s Recovery Program to fill a community need.

Guiding Light is a 100 percent community-funded organization, and is always accepting donations.

To learn more about Guiding Light or to make a donation, visit guidinglightworks.org.