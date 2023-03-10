GRPM presents "GR Stories," taking a deeper dive into the West MI community

The Grand Rapids Public Museum presents GR Stories, a series taking people back in time to learn about the history of West Michigan and a deeper dive into the community.

GR Stories takes people throughout Greater Grand Rapids to hear from the people themselves, sharing their rich history and contributions to the area. As part of these programs, the Museum is actively collecting the stories and artifacts of their diverse community in the Collections.

On March 25, GRPM will be hosting GR Stories: The Grand River Burial Mounds, The Place Where Our Ancestors Rest.

At GRPM’s Meijer Theater, there will be a special program featuring presentations by Ron Yob, Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians’ Tribal Chairman, and Dr. Andrea Riley-Mukavetz (Chippewa of Thames), Community Engagement Manager for the City of Grand Rapids and former Associate Professor at Grand Valley State University. There will be updates on the Grand River Burial Mounds Interpretation Initiative from the GRPM’s Anishinaabe Curator, Jannan Cotto, as well.

The first event will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The event is free, but people are asked to register at grpm.org