GRPL's Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition now accepting entries

The Grand Rapids Public Library is now accepting entries in its 55th annual Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition.

The annual contest is open to poets ages 5 through adults who reside in or attend school in Kent County. Submissions will be accepted February 1 - 28.

Winners selected in different categories have their poems published in Voices, receive a cash award, and participate in the annual Awards Reading Ceremony during the Festival of the Arts in June.

All works are judged by a panel of local poets and a national judge. The 2023 national judge is Kelly Grace Thomas who is a celebrated poet from New Jersey.

Submit to grpl.org/dyer-ives.