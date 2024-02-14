GRPD takes on GRFD in a charity hockey game on March 2

Police and firefighters are the first lines of defense when emergencies happen, but there's a different type of first line being created on the hockey rink at the GRFD VS. GRPD Hockey Game on March 2.

For the third year, the Grand Rapids Fire Department and the Grand Rapids Police Department are meeting on the ice for a charity hockey game at Van Andel Arena.

Starting at 1 p.m., watch the Grand Rapids Fire Department take on the Grand Rapids Police Department as they go head to head. By purchasing this ticket, get into the GRPD v GRFD game, as well as the Griffins game that night at 7 p.m.

The charity game will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Tickets range from $22 to $32.