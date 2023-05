For anyone looking for weekend plans and a good time, there are a couple of parties happening around Grand Rapids for the adults.

LebowskiFest is happening at Clique Bowling Lanes on May 20 from 7 to 11 p.m. Guests can enjoy a night of bowling while enjoying White Russians, a costume contest, and more.

Then there's the Punk Rock Tea Partyon May 21 at 616 Bridge Street. From 6 to 9 p.m. there will be performances by The Bloody Pickups, Sorry, Not Sorry, and more.

Both events are free to attend.