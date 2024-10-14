Green Olive Soaps Partners with Corewell Health

Green Olive Soaps, an organic, vegan and cruelty-free skincare company in Troy, has expanded to West Michigan partnering with Corewell Health™, Michigan's largest healthcare system.

Available now, several popular-selling Green Olive Soap luxury skincare items can be found at Corewell Health’s Grand Rapids campus inside the Butterworth Health gift shop at 100 Michigan Street NE. Available for sale include:

· Coconut Organic Soap

· Coconut Oatmeal Organic & Vegan Soap

· Coconut Honey Organic Soap

· Sandalwood Oatmeal Vegan Soap

· Cool Water Vegan Soap

· Blackberry Raspberry Vanilla Vegan Soap

· Dragon Fruit Vegan Lip Set with matching lip balm and lip scrub scent

Founder Camilla Rice spent months researching and trying common bath products to help soothe the skin issues plaguing her two young children. Rice, who is a full-time automotive engineer, took matters into her own hands crafting soaps with natural ingredients using the skills and experience learned as an engineer. Rice founded Green Olive Soaps in 2016.

