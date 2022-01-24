Green Acres Retirement Living provides quality care for their residents

When our loved ones reach a certain age, a change of lifestyle and care is often needed. We want them to stay somewhere safe, yet fun, with top-notch attention to support all of their needs.

Green Acres of Cedar Springs is just one of the many Retirement Living properties with all those qualities, with many residents choosing to call these senior living facilities home. Green Acres of Cedar Springs focuses on providing personalized living spaces within a community atmosphere.

Each senior community represents the finest in assisted living for individuals who need supportive care services. Residents can take part in exercise classes, picnics, arts and crafts, games, gardening, worship services, as well as enjoying an elegant dining atmosphere.

Thanks to the wonderful staff they hire, senior residents can live full and happy lives in assisted living. Direct care workers are trained to meet the individual needs of residents, providing flexible work schedules for college students and retirees.

For more career opportunities around West Michigan, call Retirement Living Management at (616)-897-8000 or visit rlmgmt.com.

Trusted Advisor is sponsored by Retirement Living Management.