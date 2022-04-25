As our loved ones age, we start picking up on things they do differently each day and help them adjust. However, there are some red flags when forgetfulness could be something more.

Green Acres in Wayland, a facility owned by Retirement Living Management, says these are signs to look out for to know when it's time to switch from assisted living care to memory care:

Their memory starts to major affect their day-to-day activities.

There is a risk of elopement or leaving a facility; trying to go home when the assisted living facility is their residence.

Making irrational decisions.

Get up in the middle of the night feeling confused and not understanding where they are.

A memory care unit includes a secure until, like a private apartment, in a building that's secure with a keypad providing safety for a loved one. In case of an emergency, or if they try to leave, it's not going to be without the company of a loved one or staff member.

Retirement Living Management also provides plenty of activities to keep their residents entertained and stimulated during their stay such as exercise classes, public outings, art projects, and so much more.

Ultimately, families shouldn't put their loved ones in assisted living until the time is right for everyone. However, Retirement Living Management ensures their way of life will only benefit their loved ones, where they'll be surrounded by support, love, and structure.

