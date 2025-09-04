Greatest Generation Celebration continues at Air Zoo

This week marks 80 years since the end of World War II, and a plethora of events have been scheduled across West Michigan for the community to celebrate.

Kalamazoo's Air Zoo is also partaking in the festivities, featuring a Victory Celebration on Saturday, September 6. The event will be from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M.

WWII aircraft will be on display at the museum, as well as artifacts from that period. The event will also feature a keynote presentation by Naval History and Heritage Command historian Guy Nasuti. Food, drinks, and swing music and dancing will be present. A WWII period costume contest will also be part of the festivities.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person, or $40 for Air Zoo members. Active or retired military personnel tickets are $30.

Visit airzoo.org/victory for more information and to purchase tickets.

