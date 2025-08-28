City of Grand Rapids preparing for Greatest Generation Celebration

2025 marks 80 years since the end of World War II, and the City of Grand Rapids is not just remembering the sacrifices made during that time, but also honoring the men and women who contributed.

The Greatest Generation Celebration is a week-long celebration across Grand Rapids, featuring different events throughout the week. The festivities begin on Monday, September 1 with an Honor Parade in downtown Grand Rapids, followed by the Wings of Honor flyover, featuring WWII aircraft. Church bells across the city are set to ring that evening at 8:08 P.M., marking the Japanese surrender at 9:08 A.M. Tokyo time.

On Tuesday, a prayer service will be held at Saint Andrew's Cathedral. The West Michigan Whitecaps will also be hosting "Greatest Generation Night" at that evening's game. A series of films will also be featured at Studio Park throughout the weekend.

Various guest speaker events are also set to take place across the week.

Greatest Generation Committee chairman Joel Westphal and co-chairman Brian Hauenstein, returned to the Morning Mix to discuss the festivities.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit ggcelebration.org.

