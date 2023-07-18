Great Lakes Surf Festival coming to Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon on Aug. 12

Some people love beach days for reading, napping, and swimming, then there are those true water lovers who are looking for adventure and activity. The Great Lakes Surf Festival is coming to Muskegon, bringing water lovers to the shores of Lake Michigan.

The Great Lakes Surf Festivalis a one-day event featuring surf, paddle boarding, yoga, music, art, and community, including a raffle of amazing products. There will be over 50 vendors, food trucks, a shade zone, and photo-of-the-year tents.

While visitors sixteen years and under are required to be accompanied by an adult, children as young as eight years old are allowed to participate in both surf and stand-up paddleboard lessons.

General admission passes are available on the GLSF website for $10, but family passes are available for only $25 for up to six people.

The Great Lakes Surf Festival will take place on August 12 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon.

Get a complete event schedule by visiting greatlakessurffestival.com.