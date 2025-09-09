GRCCT Celebrates Ten Years with Open House

The Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation was established in 2015 to create and provide transformational opportunities to underserved communities in Grand Rapids and people of color. Nestled in Madison Square, the organization is a partnership with The 1530 Events, Building Bridges, Bethany Christian Services, the NAACP of Grand Rapids, and Grand Rapids Nehemiah Project.

GRCCT is celebrating ten years of community transformation with an open house on September 11 at the Center, located at 1530 Madison Avenue. The event will last from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. and is free to attend.

Food, games, raffles, and giveaways will be part of the festivities. Opportunities to connect with GRCCT's partners and hands-on activities for all ages will also be available.

Veronica Cook from Protrek as well as GRCCT's culture and training manager, Monk Duncan, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the organization's growth and community transformation.

Visit grcct.com for more information.

