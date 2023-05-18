Granite Transformations will modernize your home with eco-friendly designs

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Home remodels can often put a room out of commission for months, and the cost can be prohibitive for many. However, Granite Transformations offers a solution that can be completed in as little as a day, is affordable, and comes with other benefits most companies don't offer.

Granite Transformations is a 28-year-old company, and in the Grand Rapids market, they have been installing their products for over 16 years. They use recycled materials in most of their products, which makes Granite Transformations the eco-friendly home renovation option without ever sacrificing quality or beauty.

Plus, Granite Transformations comes to the home with an easy and no-cost in-home consultation. While the traditional approach to renovations can leave people without a functional kitchen or bathroom for weeks, Granite Transformations offers little-to-no demolition.

To learn more, visit granitetransformations.com or call 855-833-6776.