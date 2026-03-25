Grand River Makerspace builds mobility trainer for Norton Shores girl

Grand River Makerspace invites members of the Greater Grand Rapids area to use 3D printers, laser engravers, and more to utilize these pieces of equipment for personal projects or try something new. Not even in business for a full year, the space has a milestone to celebrate with a special project from the community of makers that has seen its first beneficiary: a specially designed mobility trainer for Norton Shores resident Ella Whitman.

Ella was diagnosed with a genetic disorder that impaired her eighth chromosome, affecting her motor skills, including her mobility.

The trainer was built using designs from MakeGood, an organization that use 3D printing technology to create devices for children with disabilities at no cost to the family. This not only gives financial freedom for those who need this equipment, but no need to wait for special manufacturer parts if something were to break. It is estimated that commercial devices of this nature range between $2,000 to $5,000, and many insurance companies do not cover the cost of them.

Makerspace volunteers printed out parts of this mobility trainer for Ella, and her family cooperated as a team to assemble it for her. This mobility trainer is not a substitute for a wheelchair, but a device that helps assist Ella's mobility as she grows into it if she needs to use a wheelchair in her future.

Those interested in learning how to support the Makerspace in providing future mobility trainers for West Michigan residents can donate to the Makerspace.

Ella and her mother Laura visited the Morning Mix along with Grand River Makerspace Board Member Josh Fennessy to discuss the lifesaving project.

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