Grand Rapids Y Service Club White Elephant Sale returns to support a charitable cause.

The Grand Rapids Y Service Club's major fundraiser event is back! One of the largest rummage sales in West Michigan, the YMCA White Elephant Sale, returns to the city with a chance to peruse furniture, housewares, seasonal decor, books, clothing, and more.

All profits go towards YMCA Camp Manitou-Lin to support special capital projects. In the past, up to $50,000 to $70,000 has benefited Camp Manitou-Lin projects, including camping accessibility, a new cooking pavilion, and launching the Willem Center education building.

The event runs for two days only, April 25 and 26, at the former Art Van showroom located at 4273 Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park.

The event times are as follows:



April 25: an Early Bird sale runs from 8:00 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. Early Bird admission is $10.

April 25: 9:30 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Standard admission is free.

April 26: 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Standard admission is free.

For more information on the event, including a list of acceptable donation items, visit gryserviceclub.org. You can also find them on Facebook.

