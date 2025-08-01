Grand Rapids teens heading to Los Angeles for national youth film screening

Mosaic Film Experience is a Grand Rapids non-profit that empowers young storytellers through filmmaking. In collaboration with Newman's Own Foundation, "Nourishing Narratives: Cultivating Youth Stories For Change" is a mobile film competition for children aged 10 through 18, inviting these young creatives to share stories about food justice and the impact it has on our changing world.

Using only mobile devices, participants must produce a three minute short film on the subject, with each winner receiving a $1,000 award and prize package to continue their creativity.

Two Grand Rapids City High/Middle School students, Caleb Jesse and Daniel Ewer, are among the ten finalists in this year's competition for their short film, Apples. The finalists were chosen by a jury of food justice leaders, film industry professionals, and media from NPR, NBC Nightly News, TIME for Kids, The Ten News, and more.

Selected out of hundreds of submissions nationwide, the two will head to Los Angeles for a special screening and awards celebration this weekend!

Caleb and Daniel visited the Morning Mix alongside Mosaic Film Experience Vice President & COO Drek Baartman to discuss the project.

Apples can be viewed below!

