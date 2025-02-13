Grand Rapids Symphony unveils 2025-2026 lineup with concert

The best way to preview upcoming music? Playing it! The Grand Rapids Symphony recently held a performance that previewed everything coming in September for their 2025-2026 season.

All four music directors took the stage and led their musicians and singers through a whirlwind of musical whimsy and wonder from Pops to Masterworks and more.

We spoke with Pops conductor Bob Bernhardt and the President and CEO Keith Elder to learn more.

You can see details about upcoming shows for the 2025-2026 season at grsymphony.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok