Grand Rapids Symphony Holiday Pops Concert series returns December 21-23

Grand Rapids Symphony is preparing for its huge Holiday Pops Concert series, which has become a family tradition for many in West Michigan.

Experience holiday classics performed with conductor Bob Bernhardt, the Grand Rapids Symphony, the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus, the Grand Rapids Youth Chorus, Embellish Handbell Ensemble, and frequent GRS soloist Shayna Steele!

The talented groups of musicians will perform seasonal favorites including “Joy to the World,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” John Williams’ selections from the movie Home Alone, a “Christmas Sing-Along,” and the “Hallelujah” Chorus from The Messiah.

Concerts will take place at DeVos Performance Hall on December 21, 22, and 23 at 7 p.m., with an additional performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Purchase tickets at grsymphony.org/holiday.