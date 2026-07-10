Grand Rapids selected as host city for the 2026 Hartford Nationals

The Hartford Nationals is the largest and longest-running national sporting championship event for athletes with a physical or intellectual disability. Conducted by Move United, the event returns to Michigan this year with Grand Rapids as the host city for the event following support from Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports and the West Michigan Sports Commission. This year's championship runs July 10 through 16.

Athletes will compete in eight contested sports that include boccia, archery, powerlifting, triathlon, shooting, swimming, track and field, as well as wheelchair and para standing tennis. During the event, Paralympic gold medalist and wheelchair basketball player Matt Scott will surprise six athletes with adaptive sports equipment, and one athlete will receive the Hartford's Human Achievement Award during the event, which includes a grant of $2,500 to support their athletic training and development.

Events will take place across seven venues throughout Grand Rapids, including Calvin University, Mary Free Bed YMCA, Millennium Park, MSA Firehouse, and the MVP Athletic Club. All competition events are free and open to the public, and spectators are also invited to attend the opening ceremony.

Move United CEO Glenn Merry and Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports Coordinator Christy Van Haver visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit thehartfordnationals.org for more information including a full schedule of events.

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