Grand Rapids Rowing Club Inaugural River Clean-up This Weekend

The Grand Rapids Rowing Club, in partnership with the Pioneer Water Treatment, will be cleaning unwanted debris from the Grand River on April 12th from 8:30 A.M.-12 P.M.

The group will meet at Riverside Park and is open to the public. Volunteers are recommended to wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and closed-toe shoes while cleaning.

Cleanup supplies as well as lunch for volunteers will be provided.

To RSVP as a volunteer, visit the GR Rowing Club's Facebook page.

For more information on the Grand Rapids Rowing Club, visit grandrapidsrowing.com.

