Grand Rapids Public Museum will host LaughFest events on March 8 & 10

LaughFest 2023 will be happening at the beginning of March, featuring comedy shows from talented artists from Michigan and across the country. Besides comedy shows, LaughFest will feature other activities and events for the whole family.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will host a couple of these events during LaughFest, which takes place from March 8-13.

On March 8, the first event will be LaughFest: Night at the Museum, featuring comedian Adam Degi and variety act Will Oltman.

Then on March 10, the GRPM will host the first LaughFest: Silent Film & Organ Concert featuring Buster Keaton’s The Cameraman, accompanied by organist Dennis Scott on the GRPM’s Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ.

Both events will begin with doors opening at 6 p.m. with the shows beginning at 7 p.m.

Proceeds benefit Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, a free cancer and grief emotional health support program offered to anyone impacted by cancer.

Learn more about the festival, including events and ticketing information at laughfestgr.org.