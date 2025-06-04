Grand Rapids Public Library keeps readers engaged with summer reading programs

The school year may be over, but summer programs are in full swing at the Grand Rapids Public Library! Located at all eight branch locations and free to participate in, there is a lineup of programs for children ages 6 to 11 to spark curiosity, encourage imagination, and build community connections.

The Summer Reading Challenge runs until August 30, which invites community members of all ages to set reading goals, track their progress, and win prizes! Readers can register for the Summer Reading Challenge online or in-person at any GRPL location. There are three challenges readers can choose from:



30-Day Challenge: Read on 30 different days and track your progress.

Book Count Challenge: Set a personal reading goal and record the books you read.

Bonus Challenges: Complete at least four additional activities for a chance to win a special prize.

The prizes for completing the challenges will vary by age level:



Youth (Ages 0-17): Choose a book to build your home library.

Adults (Ages 18+): Receive a GRPL glass with a bamboo lid and straw.

Courtnei Moyses, branch manager of the Ottawa Hills Branch Library, visited the Mix to share what else there is to offer with these programs and Reading Challenge!

For more information and program event schedule, visit grpl.org.

