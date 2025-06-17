Grand Rapids Pride returns for a weekend of community and celebration

Grand Rapids' first Pride Celebration was in 1988, and 2025 marks the beginning of a Celebration first: this year's Grand Rapids Pride will be over the course of two days, Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 at Calder Plaza.

Saturday's events will last from 12 P.M. to 10 P.M., while Sunday's will last from 12 P.M. to 8 P.M. It is free to attend and open to all ages, although donations are welcome to continue the Grand Rapids Pride Center's support for LGBTQ+ community members year-round.

This year's Pride will have over 150 vendors, a beer garden including non-alcoholic options, food trucks, a sensory space, and musician duo Aly & AJ headlining entertainment. Therapists will also be available to those as needed.

Volunteers are still needed to set up, tear down, and assist with the festivities. For more information including volunteer sign-up, visit grpride.org.

