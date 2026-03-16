Grand Rapids photographer launches photography series on autism awareness

Erica Bacon is the head of Evermore Studios, a photography business that specializes in capturing life's big moments, including annual family portraits, weddings, high school seniors, and more. With images that feature vibrant colors accompanied by the diverse backgrounds and locations across West Michigan, Evermore Studios makes memories last a lifetime.

Erica was recently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, a neurodevelopmental condition affecting 1 in 31 children and 1 in 45 adults in the United States. While advocacy and research continue to dispel myths surrounding autism, it remains to have varying layers of complexity and diversity, including among those who were diagnosed later in life such as Erica.

Erica is working on a special photography project called "Faces of Autism", where autistic individuals ranging from toddler ages to adults are photographed and their stories shared leading up to Autism Acceptance Month in April. This project highlights the spectrum of neurodiverse conditions like autism and more importantly, that it is not a visible disorder.

Interested subjects can fill out a Google Doc to be photographed, where photo sessions will be free of charge and participants will receive digital images upon completion of the project.

The project doesn't stop there - Erica is hoping to enter the project into ArtPrize this year, and an online fundraising opportunity is available for those who wish to contribute.

Erica sat down with Michelle to share her story and how the community can become involved in the project.

Visit evermorestudios.com for more information on Erica's business. You can also follow Evermore Studios on Facebook and Instagram.

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