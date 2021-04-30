Grand Rapids magician, Trino, to appear on the CW's "Masters of Illusion"

Trino has shown his magic several times on the Fox 17 Morning Mix, but this time he'll be showing his magic to the world! Grand Rapids magician Trino will be performing on the upcoming season of "Masters of Illusion" on The CW Network.

His latest appearance on "Masters of Illusion" isn't his first appearance associated with the show, he's previously been a guest act on the Masters of Illusion Tour. He's also appeared on national television networks such as Fox, The Verge, and ABC.

Trino grew up near Colon, Michigan, known as The Magic Capital of the World. Ever since he was young, Trino learned the art of magic from professional magicians in the business, who helped him grow into the seasoned performer and entertainer he is today.

With over a decade of experience, Trino is skilled in several types of magic including comedy, stage performances, walk-around, street magic, close-up, and more.

​Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Trino produces and performs his monthly show, Amaze and Amuse, as well as entertaining at corporate events, colleges, and across the country.

To stay up to date on Trino's performances, visit trinomagic.com. Also get more updates on Facebook and Instagram: @TrinoMagic.