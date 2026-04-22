Grand Rapids Lit Fest recognizing poetry month, returning for second year

Grand Rapids Lit Fest is a multi-day literary festival for one week across a variety of locations throughout Grand Rapids, encouraging the public to attend author events, book fairs and signings, discussion panels, and more free of charge. This year's Lit Fest is returning June 22 through 29.

Leading up to the event is a poetry event, "Lyric Tree", celebrating the art form and recognizing hip hop lyrics as a form of poetry. Hip hop verses and lyrics from the genre will be recited at the Grey Rabbit Sunday, April 26 from 2 to 4 P.M. The event is free to attend.

Visit grlitfest.com for more information.

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